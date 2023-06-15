Why Daniel Penny’s arrest led THIS mom to WANT cowardly sons

Glenn Beck





June 15, 2023





Earlier this year, Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny was arrested for second-degree manslaughter after putting Jordan Neely — who allegedly was threatening Subway passengers — in a chokehold. Now, Penny has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The entire situation led Peachy Keenan, Contributing Editor for The American Editor, to speak about what she ‘begs’ her husband and teenage sons to do if they find themselves in a similar situation: ‘Get out of there…get away before it escalates.’ In fact, Keenan wrote in a recent op-ed that she regrets not teaching her sons earlier in life to be cowardly. She joins Glenn in this clip to explain why, for the men in her life, she’d much rather they watch the danger from afar than to get involved: ‘It’s really sad.’





