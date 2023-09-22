KIEV PAYS TENFOLD FOR STRIKES ON RUSSIAN CRIMEA

While the frontlines in Ukraine are inflamed by positional battles, the warring sides are increasing exchanges of missile and drone strikes, in which Russia has an indisputable advantage.

The night of September 21 marked one of the most massive attacks by Russian drones and missiles across Ukraine in recent months. As a result of the heavy damage to the Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities, electricity supplies were interrupted in 5 regions. Various sources confirmed destruction of NATO cargo, military bases, maintenance and repair workshops and air defense batteries.

At least two strikes were recorded in Rivne, where part of the region was left without electricity. In Cherkasy, one of the strikes damaged the building of the Central Hotel, used to house foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian servicemen. An unnamed industrial facility in Drohobych was hit in the Lviv region. Explosions were also reported at various warehouses throughout the region. Explosions thundered loudly in the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the attack, the industrial zone of the local radio factory was hit. Power outages in the region and damage to warehouses with military equipment were reported. At least two missiles struck the Kharkiv region, where production facilities used by the Ukrainian military were destroyed. This time, the target was the Malyshev plant used for manufacture and repair of Ukrainian armored vehicles and tanks. These are just some of the targets whose damage Kiev failed to hide. Numerous explosions also thundered in the Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions as well areas close to the frontlines.

On the night of September 22, the Russian military continued the destruction of Ukrainian port infrastructure. Several explosions again thundered in the Odessa region.

In its turn, the Ukrainian military continues to attempt massive strikes on Russian rear areas. Although some missiles and drones are reaching their targets, the effect of Ukrainian attacks is not comparable to the damage that Ukraine is suffering from the massive Russian strikes.

Crimea is being targeted on a daily basis. Ukrainian forces are trying to strike the peninsula with drones, then British missiles, then launch combined attacks.

On September 21, Russian forces repulsed one of the most massive drone attacks on Crimea. According to official data, at least 19 of the drones were shot down.

On the night of September 22, about a dozen Storm Shadow missiles targeted Sevastopol and the central region. One missile struck the Headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

Massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have already prevented Kiev from the ability to provide electricity and heat not only to military enterprises but also to a significant part of the population. The resumption of massive strikes could lead to the collapse of the entire power supply system. Meanwhile, winter is approaching.

