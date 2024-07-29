THE NEW NFL NORMAL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some of my favorite teams and players constantly battled blood clots and heart conditions throughout the 1980's. No they didn't. Never heard of it until now!
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent it!)
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/patriots-star-christian-barmore-out-indefinitely-after-trainers-discovery-leads-blood-clot-diagnosis
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/40667320/patriots-dt-christian-barmore-indefinitely-due-blood-clots
https://x.com/Patriots/status/1817673200316424391
