Genetically Modified Humans for Sale
Heavenly Glory
Heavenly Glory
146 views • 09/22/2023

Vision and prophecy of human souls sold as commodities. Satan and his children will attempt to destroy the Image of God in Mankind through genetic manipulation. They will change history, kill the saints, to wipe the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ off the face of the earth. They will Fail and the LORD will be Victorious.  ( click SHOW MORE for videos )

https://www.brighteon.com/7feb86c0-4921-4c21-a15e-eb2977cc6253  

start at 17.34 mark  for 15 min. cities

https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=635429102b3690202ba1f7d1 

Pelosi, Pedophilia, and Dead CPS children near Bohemian Grove



artificial wombsgenetically modified humans15 minute citiessouls for sale
