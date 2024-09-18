Attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Military Depots in Toropets, Russia

On the attack by Ukrainian UAVs on military depots in Toropets





During the night, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive UAV strike on various targets on the territory of Russia. Air defenses were active in the Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and Smolensk regions. One of the targets was an arsenal in the town of Toropets in Tver Region.





Despite official statements about a fire due to "falling debris", this is obviously not the case. A partial evacuation has been announced in the area, with the population being evacuated to Zapadnaya Dvina.





The explosions at the depots were so powerful that they were detected by seismic monitoring systems. The first tremors of magnitude 2.8 were recorded at 3:56 am, followed by seven weaker ones, from 2 to 2.8 on the Richter scale.





Interestingly, the targeted depot was opened in its time by the then Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, Bulgakov, who is now under investigation. According to the official's statements (https://www.ng.ru/news/617740.html) in 2018, the implementation of the complex would build a storage system for missiles, ammunition and explosives that "meets the highest global standards". And the arsenal "allows to shelter stocks of missiles and ammunition from external influence and ensure their safety and explosion and fire safety", and there was even a sauna (https://t.me/mig41/36920https://t.me/mig41/36920) on the territory, according to the report.





Perhaps, if everything that happened was caused by "falling debris", the investigation has more work to do.

#Kursk #Tver #Oryol #Bryansk #Smolensk

