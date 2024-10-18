BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Do Our Leaders Have And Eye On Jesus?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Liberals almost always miss this Warriors Of Light. The bible makes it very clear that if you have a heart towards God, that doesn't mean you are a perfect Christian. It means that you are looking and striving in that perfect direction. Thus, when our leaders profess Jesus as Lord and Saviour; while they themselves may not be perfect people. There is hope that they will improve as people and especially leaders as they lead. Let's Rock!


Music video credit:

Whitecross - Man In The Mirror

Put Whitecross on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ugm5w7

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3YwNRY4

Dark Star Records

@darkstarrecords

https://www.youtube.com/@darkstarrecords


Video credit 2

Trump: 'In America we don't worship government, we worship God'

Washington Post

@WashingtonPost

https://www.youtube.com/@WashingtonPost


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
