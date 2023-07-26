© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/crispr-engineered-foods-coming-to-a-store-near-you/
A new era of genetically modified foods using CRISPR technologies are hitting a grocery store shelf near you. Watch to hear Jefferey’s in-depth reporting of this new genetically modified food, which regulators do not feel necessary to regulate, as new science is showing that this new technology may cause major problems.