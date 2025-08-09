© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mikky Willis showed only one picture in Plandemic Indoctrination of Tony Fauci, and it's a young man writing NF Kappa B on a blackboard in NIH as if he discovered it. No, you didn't. 1992 Frank Ruscetti, look at the pictures on the inset of Ending Plague. He won 1992 distinguished silver medal, highest award any taxpayer funded employee. No more extramural no more grants to university with public private partnerships. That's what I said in Plandemic, the Baye Dole Act destroyed education and the cost of :our education.
