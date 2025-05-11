© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slovakia’s Fico torches West’s peace hypocrisy: They want endless war
Robert Fico blasted the West’s pushback against direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
💬 “It is extremely important for many Western countries to keep this war going,” the Slovak prime minister said at a press conference.
Still, he remained cautiously optimistic, saying:
💬 “I believe that this point of view will change, I will remind you again that this is a matter for Ukraine and Russia, if they are interested in negotiating, let them do so.”
➡️But don’t forget who sabotaged such talks back in 2022, he noted, in an apparent reference to Ukraine and its handlers.