The Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Process of Death and Dying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Max and Marsha in a rich discussion about the dying process. Marsha describes her journey with caring for her brother in his last weeks on earth. She talks about being a caretaker of his physical needs, the emotional ups and downs and the decisions necessary after death. Marsha describes her struggles and also the beauty of witnessing her brother cross over. We are not our bodies, and death is a transition rather than an ending. The death process brings home the truth that we are souls and that we are always connected to our source and each other.