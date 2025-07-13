UK To Get Rid Of Jury Trials? Polish Bare Knuckle Boxers Protect Borders | Top World News 7/13/25

World News Report: What is happening in the British court system? Alarming news as the government seeks to push for guilty pleas while eliminating trial by jury. The backlog in cases stems from online speech crime. Groups such as the ‘Border Defence Movement’ (‘ROG’) of Polish nationalist activist Robert Bąkiewicz claimed that they were forced to “defend our civilization” by standing watch over the border and performing “citizen checks” in light of the failures of the liberal government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk to prevent illegals from entering the country. Victor Orban is leading the vote of no confidence in EU Boss Ursula Von Der Leyen this week, while lawfare is seeking to take out Marine Le Pen. Le Pen's party offices were raided this week, and the high court has denied her appeal which has hamstrung her ability to run for office for 5 years. Tariff Talks- money is rolling in the US coffers but what does that mean for countries around the world and costs to customers. Migrant Pain in Spain as Spain: Street Battles Between Migrants and Natives After Elderly Man Allegedly Beaten by Moroccan Youths. Disturbing new information has been released in the case of the prominent French left-wing LGBT activist who ran an international pedophile network. Pierre-Alain Cottineau, 32, was arrested in September of last year after being traced back to the horrific sexual torture of a 4-year-old disabled girl. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-to-get-rid-of-jury-trials/





