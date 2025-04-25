RFK Jr: within about 3 weeks I was shooting METH, & by the end of the summer I was shooting HEROIN - Nashville, Rx & illicit Drug Summit 2025, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Within about three weeks I was shooting METH, and by the end of the summer I was shooting HEROIN’
RFK Jr. reveals Fear and Loathing-style trip that led to decades of addiction.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy delivers remarks at the 2025 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit in Nashville. He discussed the opioid crisis. Clip. April 24, 2025