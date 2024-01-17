Very Berry Energy Bites
2/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews
1/3 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries
1/3 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Strawberry Pieces
1 cup Organic Dates (about 8 large dates)
1. Soak the dates in hot water for 10 minutes if they are not moist and soft.
2. Blend cashews and dates in a food processor until you get a sticky texture.
3. Add in goji berries and strawberries, and pulse for 1 minute.
4. Roll the dough into balls.
5. Store in the fridge or freezer for best texture!
