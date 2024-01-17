Create New Account
Very Berry Energy Bites
Very Berry Energy Bites


2/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews 

1/3 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries

1/3 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Strawberry Pieces

1 cup Organic Dates (about 8 large dates)



1. Soak the dates in hot water for 10 minutes if they are not moist and soft.

2. Blend cashews and dates in a food processor until you get a sticky texture.

3. Add in goji berries and strawberries, and pulse for 1 minute.

4. Roll the dough into balls.

5. Store in the fridge or freezer for best texture!


Keywords
health benefitsrecipesnackhealthy foodhealthy lifestylecookinggood foodfoodie

