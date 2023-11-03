Critical Updates Nov. 3rd, 2023: with Juan O Savin | 40K Foot View with JMC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
De-Dollarization
Precious Metals – Gold & Silver
GOOTS – Get Out Of The System
Intel.Insights w/107
Verge of Nuclear war due to stolen elections
Military first before 2024 President Trump returns as CIC with authority and acceptance
Cuban Missile Crisis moment coming soon – Nuclear
DT gaged. Locked down? Is the Trump safe?
Q-Save Israel for last?
2020 Election will be nullified
Invasion- Terrorist cells to be activated on domestic soil
Justice – Military Tribunals only way – underway
Insights into Mel Gibson – An ally – Resurrection of the Christ coming soon
Find the full 40kFootView Episode of ‘Eye of the Storm is Approaching – Unity is Key’ Here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/40k-footview-ep-4/
For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/