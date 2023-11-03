BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Critical Updates Nov. 3rd, 2023: with Juan O Savin | 40K Foot View with JMC
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
188 views • 11/03/2023

De-Dollarization

Precious Metals – Gold & Silver

GOOTS – Get Out Of The System

Intel.Insights w/107

Verge of Nuclear war due to stolen elections

Military first before 2024 President Trump returns as CIC with authority and acceptance

Cuban Missile Crisis moment coming soon – Nuclear

DT gaged. Locked down? Is the Trump safe?

Q-Save Israel for last?

2020 Election will be nullified

Invasion- Terrorist cells to be activated on domestic soil

Justice – Military Tribunals only way – underway

Insights into Mel Gibson – An ally – Resurrection of the Christ coming soon


Find the full 40kFootView Episode of ‘Eye of the Storm is Approaching – Unity is Key’ Here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/40k-footview-ep-4/

For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

president trumpjusticeinvasionnational securitynuclear warmilitary tribunalsstolen electionsnuclear threatworld eventsmel gibsonglobal financepolitical commentarycuban missile crisiselection securityeconomic trendselection nullificationresurrection of christalternative financemel gibson insights
