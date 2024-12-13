© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I published my new episode Ep. 1793: Congressman Massie’s National Constitutional Carry Bill, please check it out
https://podbean.com/ea/pb-9uj75-176d234
#2A #BillOfRights #ThomasMassie #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Rep. Thomas Massie Introduces Bill Calling for National Constitutional Carry
https://amgreatness.com/2024/12/09/rep-thomas-massie-introduces-bill-calling-for-national-constitutional-carry/
* H.R.9534 - National Constitutional Carry Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9534
* JPFO - Bill of Rights Transcript
https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/billrights.htm
* US Constitution 14th Amendment
https://ballotpedia.org/Amendment_XIV,_United_States_Constitution
* State Constitution(s)
https://ballotpedia.org/State_constitution
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://PayPal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://Cash.App/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast