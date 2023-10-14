TFR - 111 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson: Flat Earth, Scientism and Bitcoin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this broadcast, I spoke with Robbie Davidson about the upcoming and first international Flat Earth Conference. Who is going to be there? What can people expect? Will people be able to view it on-line? We also discussed his latest documentary, “Scientism Exposed 2,” which will be premiered at the conference and then released for the general public shortly thereafter. At the end of the show, we briefly discussed Bitcoin and what may lie ahead for it in the future.
website: https://celebratetruth.org
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy