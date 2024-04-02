The terrible immoralities are the cunning ones hiding behind masks of morality, such as exploiting people while pretending to help them.

Title quote: Vernon Howard

British Lions for freedom are a fraud also, they will not mention chemtrails as seen in video!



The climate does change its Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

(sprayer jets make it cold and dark most days)

Re yellow boards

I HAD GREAT FEEDBACK FROM THE PUBLIC ON MANY OCCASSIONS. WHEN I MYSELF HELD THIS BOARD UP (LOOK UP YOU ARE BEING SPRAYED) PREVIOULSY AT THIS VERY LOCATION. IE ONE POSITIVE INSTANCE A GENTLEMEN PASSED BY IN A CAR AND NOTICED MY SIGN. HE PULLED UP SAFELY AROUND THE CORNER AND TOLD ME HE WAS BEING CHARGED £12.50 A DAY TO ENTER NEWCASTLE CITY CENTRE, BECAUSE OF THE CITYS (CAZ) CLEAN AIR ZONE TAX. HE WENT ON TO TELL ME HE WAS IN FEAR OF LOSING HIS JOB BECAUSE OF THE TAX AND HE WAS UNABLE TO PAY ANY MORE MONEYS FOR IT WAS NOT COST EFFECTIVE TO GO TO WORK ANY MORE.

HE TOOK MY OWN PICTURE OF MYSELF HOLDING THIS BOARD WITH HIS PHONE AND TOLD ME HE WAS GOING TO THE CAZ TO COMPLIAIN (HIS FRIENDS TOLD HIM IT WAS A FRAUDULANT TAX AND HE SHOULD NOT PAY IT) I TOLD HIM TO GOOGLE TWO DOCUMENTERIES THE DIMMING AND FRANKENSKIES FOR RESEACH PURPOSES. I SAID GREAT AND IT WAS OK FOR HIM TO SHOW THEM THE PICTURE FOR I WAS ALREADY TARGETED BY MI5.

I SPILLED THE BEANS AND TOLD HIM THE CLIMATE DOES CHANGE AND ITS THE SEASONS SPRING, SUMMER, AUTUMN, AND WINTER. AND I POINTED TO THE SKY BEING CHEMBOMBED ABOVE THE CHEMS WERE DRIPPING DOWN AND I SAID THERE LOOK SEE THE AIR CRAPPER ABOVE DUMPING CHEMS RIGHT ABOVE IT WAS AN EMERATS COMMERCIAL JET SPRAYING FROM LOW ALT. TOLD HIM THEY WERE THE CLIMATE CHANGERS BLOTTING OUT THE SUN MAKING IT COLD AND DARK AGAIN.

I ALSO TOLD HIM I HAD COMPLAINED MANY TIMES TO THE POLICE SPECIFICALLY THE HIGH COMMAND VANESSA JARDINE 7288 THE CHIEF CON STABLE ABOUT THE CLIMATE CHANGER JETS, AND HAD EVEN CONTACTED SPECIAL BRANCH SCOTLAND YARD AND HAD INFORMED THEM OF A GRANDIOUS FRAUD (AND DEMOCIDE) TO THE SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE. (SFO)

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty. Plato



Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (Section 43 is invalid all police are government agents therefore they are terrorists) Terrorism is government by intimidation

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy. Adolf Hitler



Loxism: The irrational hatred of white Europeans by jooish people.

A fascist is any one who opposes communism/judayism

Mussolini was the founder of Fascism and leader of Italy from 1922 to 1943

THE HISTORY OF A LIE:

To concentrate in their hands all the capital of the nations of the all lands; to secure possession of all the land, railroads, mines, houses, to be at the head of all organisations, to occupy the highest government posts, to paralyze commerce and industry everywhere, to seize the press, to direct legislation, public opinion and national movements--and all for the purpose of subjugating all nations on Earth to their power!'

With the press in our hands, we can turn wrong into right, dishonesty into honesty. We can shake all foundations and shake families. We can destroy faith in all that our enemies, until now, have believed. We can ruin credits and arouse passions. We can declare war; we can award fame or disgrace. We can uplift or ruin talent.

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails



