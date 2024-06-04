🌌 Asteroid Bombardment: Earth Vs. Venus 🌍💥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered what happens when asteroids hit different planets?
🤝 👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares insights about the asteroid bombardment on Earth Vs. Venus 🌐🔥
🌌✨ She explains that earth hit by space rocks daily, but our atmosphere burns most up. Some big ones make it through, creating craters and causing epic events 🌟🔥
🌕 But in case of Venus, Venus has a super thick atmosphere that’s a real asteroid buster. Most asteroids get smashed to bits before they can touch down 🌫️💪 🚫 🪨
🙄🌍 Earth gets hit, but Venus's thick air turns asteroids into space dust 🛡️💫
😅 🔊 Curious to learn more about this interesting Phenomena click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝