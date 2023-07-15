BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Elite Vow To BAN Anti-Pedophile Movie 'Sound of Freedom'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • 07/15/2023

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!- Thrive & Survive a Deadly Blackout Or Power Outage: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3QP8RBP/KJS2RR/

A World Economic Forum insider has confirmed the WEF are calling on world governments to ban Sound of Freedom, in an effort to stop as many people as possible from seeing the hit film and learning about the scale of the child sex industry.


Even more disturbingly, everyone who purchases a ticket is being placed on a social credit score blacklist in anticipation of the social credit scheme being rolled out in coming years.


According to the mainstream media, pedophilia and child trafficking is not a problem, and we should all sit down and shut up or else risk being fact checked and shamed on social media.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
propagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy