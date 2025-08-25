Troops on US streets start toting 'harder-hitting' M17 gun

Soldiers spreading to these *19* states with Trump threatening Illinois & Maryland next

Washington Times/Fox reports, footage from SIG SAUER, Inc

Adding, about Charles Kushner (dad to son, Jared, Jewish son-n-law to Trump):

💥 France summons US ambassador over accusations of antisemitism

Paris calls in Trump-appointed envoy Charles Kushner after he sent a letter criticizing France's plan to recognize Palestine and accusing the government of "the lack of sufficient action" against antisemitism.

"France firmly refutes these allegations — they are unacceptable," the French MFA said in a statement.



