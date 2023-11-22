Digital ID's: (WEF) We Will Control What Humans Buy or SELL, Ultimately Their Lives On This Planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada is especially vulnerable to digital ID's with a centralized government run health care system and a financially invested for profit narcissist like Justin Trudeau as their wannabe dictator.
tiktoker by the account name @introvert008 goes through the reasons why a digital ID is a bad idea by following the UN's sustainable development goals which are vital for life but through a digital ID can be instantly turned for anyone and everyone with a flip of a switch. Imagine whatever political party that you believe most aligns with Satan getting in power with that system in place and all of a sudden you are a prisoner to their wishes and whims.
source: t.me/covidvaccineadversereactions