Digital ID's: (WEF) We Will Control What Humans Buy or SELL, Ultimately Their Lives On This Planet
Hamilton-Moore Effect
127 views • 11/22/2023

Canada is especially vulnerable to digital ID's with a centralized government run health care system and a financially invested for profit narcissist like Justin Trudeau as their wannabe dictator.

tiktoker by the account name @introvert008 goes through the reasons why a digital ID is a bad idea by following the UN's sustainable development goals which are vital for life but through a digital ID can be instantly turned for anyone and everyone with a flip of a switch. Imagine whatever political party that you believe most aligns with Satan getting in power with that system in place and all of a sudden you are a prisoner to their wishes and whims.


source: t.me/covidvaccineadversereactions



freedompoliticsvaccineglobalistsovereigntyindependencedigital ids
