PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 3: Obedience 101

When you attend a school of higher learning, there are often fundamental classes that must be taken before you get to the classes that coincide with your specialty. The curriculum in God's University is mandatory and there is no option for selecting and dropping certain subjects.

Obedience 101 begins with repentance and the new birth mentioned by Jesus in His conversation with Nicodemus. 101 is completed when you follow the instructions of Jesus and are baptized in water. This leads to Obedience 201 and the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

Most Christians try to advance without this prerequisite and ignore the fact that Jesus forbade the disciples from doing any kind of ministry work in their own power. This leads to Obedience 301, a tough class that most students fail because they won't surrender their finances to the Lord.

Very little will happen in your life until you have embraced tithing and are 100% faithful. Adam and Eve failed the first obedience class. There are a lot of benefits that come from taking and passing these classes. How far will you go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1542.pdf

RLJ-1542 -- APRIL 3, 2016

