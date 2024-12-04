I remember this happening all the time. Don't you??

No, you don't. Because people rarely if ever were dropping like flies while driving. Why are they intentionally misleading in the story headline? She passed out? How about she had a cardiac arrest with no family history, no "genetic defect." Etc. That's the story!

She's lucky her daughter was there or else she would've gotten the proverbial pop!

Source

https://www.kolotv.com/2024/12/04/daughters-quick-thinking-saves-mom-when-she-passes-out-behind-wheel/

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

