Building 7 REVEALED! The TRUTH About 9/11 And What Really Happened

MIRRORED from Redacted
Jun 25, 2023
In this Redacted conversation, Clayton Morris sits down with Ted Walters to uncover the truth about what really happened to Building 7 in New York City during the 9/11 terror attacks. What he reveals will shock you and we should all demand answers from our government.