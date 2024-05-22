BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 21, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 12 months ago

Episode 2285 - Schools in Louisiana are trying to pass what law? -Who is bringing in a lot of the illegals? -How corrupt are the some of the school leaders in Michigan? How are they trying to control identity and speech? -What type of corruption could AI cause? -What type of problems come from listening to things that are negative? -Do you have to do what is asked/forced of you by government? -What is fluoride in the water doing to you? -Is one glass of alcohol bad for you? -Milk is tested positive for bird flu. -Importance of B vitamins. -Be an example. High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy