Robert Kennedy Jr on How He Plans to Unite Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
@RobertKennedyJr on How He Plans to Unite Americans at NH Town Hall meeting
“The challenge that I hope to manifest is to persuade Americans that we are part of a community and…by focusing not on the issues that keep us apart but on the values that unite us”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672662953210806273?s=20