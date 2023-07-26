Our EMF Shielding Hoodies and EMF Protection Products Do They Work? Or Are They a Scam?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't blame anyone for being suspicious! We don't know whose telling
us the truth or not. Or if products do what they said to
do or not. This is especially true when people spend money on microwave
shielding clothing! I set up this video for
proper testing of our shielding hoodie and a shielding 'belly band' for
pregnant women using an $1800 RF meter. The testing speaks for itself. In addition, please
do not think you can properly test shielding clothing using a cell phone
or an 'omni-directional meter'. These are not correct or accurate ways
to test the shielding effectiveness of RF blocking clothing.
You must use a 'uni-directional' microwave meter to more closely
duplicate the body being enclosed inside a piece of shielding clothing.
And cell phones are so sensitive, they are capable of picking up a
signal 1,000 to 1,000,000 times lower than a microwave meter. So even if
one still gets a cell phone signal when wrapped inside a piece of
shielding clothing, it does not invalidate the fact that the shielding
clothing could still be effectively blocking 99.9% of incoming microwave
radiation! The cell phone will register that last little .1% and a
person who does understand this, will think the shielding product is not
effective! Thus, you must test shielding clothing in the correct way,
with the correct microwave meter, to know how truly effective it is.
