KURGAN'S FUNNY TAKE ON NORMIES !!

From the Kurgan Report on Bitchute; the guy sums up his sister and normies in a brilliant way.
I'm driving and talking about my sister's mental prison. These people's brains are stuck in Shawshank.
I also show the incredible chemical skies. Keep in mind it was totally clear on Mother's Day with only a few real passing clouds.