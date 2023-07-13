BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jimmy Dore: Video: The Dumbest Smear Job Of RFK jr. Yet! (mirrored)
270 views • 07/13/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/Pk0SE4BSEIU

13 Jul 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

Reason, the magazine directed at libertarians, recently published a video titled “Why Are So Many Libertarians Suddenly Fond of RFK Jr.?” In the video Reason contributor Liz Wolfe wildly smears RFK Jr. as – predictably enough – anti-vaxx while insisting the Democratic presidential candidate is wrong about wanting to protect Social Security and Medicare and take on the oligarchy and the deep state.

As Jimmy points out, Wolfe repeatedly uses misleadingly edited videos, announces RFK is wrong without citing how or why and generally doesn’t seem to understand libertarianism, not to mention how to make a cogent, coherent argument.


vaccinesgardasilgerm theoryimmunityterrain theoryhpvdnareasondamagerobert kennedymandatesrfksmearantibodiesdr suzanne humphrieschildrens health defence
