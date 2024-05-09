Unnamed Crater On Mars: A Template For 2 Octaves Of Music Intervals

Buried in the middle of the Valles Marineris is a large unnamed crater that is so oddly shaped that it is impossible to construct a well fitting circle to its perimeter. Its western perimeter has a large bulge extending outwards to the west. The eastern perimeter has a ramp-like projection extending to the east. The crater also has several long straight line sections in its perimeter, and the perimeter contains numerous steps and notches. Its southern perimeter and wall contain several light-coloured dots which would be peaks or towers.

I have previously presented this crater in my book: “Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters”. I named the crater the 6E3S Carter after the unique coordinates of the centre of several hexagons which fit various edges of the perimeter and of structures in the crater itself. The coordinates of this centre are 3° S and 6°° E (STrPM) in which the double degree sign refers to big degrees which are regular degrees multiplied by 1.125. STrPM is the abbreviation for the Sharonov Triangle Prime Meridian which is one of the ancient prime meridians which I have discovered on Mars.

Upon reexamining the crater for this video, I discovered that a hexagon with a side-to-side distance of 0.5 degrees fit the central white area of the crater very well when centred at 3° S and 6°° E (STrPM). Only parts of the hexagon are aligned. This adheres to the concept of participatory sacred geometry in which the observer has to construct the complete geometric figure from minimal starting information. When the hexagon was multiplied by various ratios of pure integers, a sequence of hexagons were produced whose sides align with edges located in the terrain within the crater. The ratios of integers are those found in music intervals, and I found 12 hexagons synchronized to the terrain which produce intervals which create a chromatic scale. It is not exactly the same as the chromatic scale found in western keyboard instruments which are tuned to an equal temperament system in which the notes of an octave are located at 12 equal intervals. The intervals that were found in the size of hexagons on Mars are called just intervals. A just interval is the ratio of pure harmonics which are always integers.

Intervals were also created by hexagons larger than a side-to-side distance of 1°. These hexagons not only aligned with structures within the crater but also with the many steps and notches in the western perimeter of the crater. The largest interval ratio found in this second octave of hexagon sizes was the major sixth interval of 5:3. The interval ratios found in the second octave don’t produce a chromatic scale since there are 2 major third intervals, 2 tritone intervals, a diminished fifth interval, 2 augmented fifth intervals and a neutral 6th interval. If they were intended to be used in a musical performance, the artist would have to chose between several options for notes in the scale.

The dots (peaks) located on the south south side of the crater were best fit by hexagons which were at interval ratios composed of numbers which relate to the pentagram. In addition to multiple hexagons, the crater was also designed to fit a large decagon which is a 10-sided polygon with equal sides. The location of the centre of the decagon differs slightly from the centre of the hexagons. Its coordinates are (11e/10)° S and (11/φ)° E (STrPM).

Although all of the interval ratios found for the hexagons fitting the 6E3S Crater are intervals found in music, it is unlikely that the main purpose of the crater was to portray a system of music used in instrumental and vocal performances. It more likely honours the primordial sound of AUM that Hindus and other Eastern Religions believe created the universe. Such a sound would contain pure integer harmonics.

The sophistication of the layout of the 6E3S Crater makes it highly unlikely that it arose from an impact event and must therefore have been engineered into existence by a highly advanced civilization.

My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

