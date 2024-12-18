BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The NYC Nuclear Tsunami New Jersey Drones Decode Alert
Corona Times News
Corona Times News
17 followers
Follow
6 months ago

Sniffer Drones searching for missing Nukes


Sniffer Drones are frantically looking for missing nukes? Is that the script from Sum of All Fears or are they re-enacting another film script? Which film script is in play this time? This time it is another episode of the science fiction documentary known as our current Matrix Reality. Is History repeating itself again?

This is a movie called The Day After Tomorrow right here. And it's a good way to perceive the water coming in between the buildings. Because in this movie, it shows basically what's on the $100 bill, except for the buildings being disintegrated. It shows a great image, a great little reel of the water blasting through between the buildings, just like the $100 bill.

Because not only is the wind devouring the buildings, but water is blasting in between the buildings so here we go one more time ready i'm gonna go back look there it is now picture the water coming at you boom There you go. Look at that. I mean, oh my goodness. So now, how interesting. They're looking for nuclear material.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/the-nyc-nuclear-tsunami-new-jersey

israeljewishjewspalestinegenocidenaziholocaustnazistsunaminycnetanyahudewnuclearpalestiniansgazamassacrebenjizionist israelspace racesavageszelenskynabkanew york attacknyc tsunami
