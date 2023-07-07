BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 4) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")
07/07/2023

Recorded on December 10th, 2022. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to further discuss the lies and manipulation within the film industry, why things are the way they are and where we are going.

We cover many topics, including: the untimely death of Anne Heche; Christopher Nolan, The Wachowski Brothers, Bob Igor, Steven Spielberg, and Harvey Weinstein; the music industry including Ye and Taylor Swift; The truth behind the ideas of The Matrix, The Dark Knight, Altered Carbon, Minority Report, Oblivion, Inception, Interstellar and many more.

#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros

Watch all of our interviews with Tom as a playlist here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3BGWcqbZM_-jRAUzehpb8iq
Find us on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu?_t=8cf1bgEf58F&_r=1

 Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/YMissil82070
Backup Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/
https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil

http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com

kanye westhollywoodinterstellarharvey weinsteinelitematrixelon muskyeyissilmissiltaylor swiftfilm industryneurolinkwachowskitom althouseimmortalschristopher nolanmike lang
