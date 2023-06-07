Globalists Are Still Planning 'Great Reset': Americans Sense A New Manufactured Crisis Is BREWING

Stew Peters Show





June 6, 2023





Get your Plandemic preparedness kit and detox from the vaxx now at http://DrStellaMD.com and use promocode “Stew”.

The Covid-19 pandemic devastated the psychological health of the world.

Dr. Stella Immanuel joins Stew to talk about the psychological terrorism being used against the American people by globalists who are planning the next manufactured crisis.

Dr. Immanuel recently said on Twitter “The Great Reset is satan’s plan to take over the world masquerading as science and technology…”

Dr. Stella and her team have been working on a pandemic preparedness kit that will cover all the bases in the event of another pandemic or a nuclear war.

Some of the ingredients include Sarracenia Purpurea, a plant with powerful defensive properties against pox viruses, and potassium iodide, which limits the damage caused by radiation in the event of a nuclear attack.

Dr. Stella and her team are doing this so more will be prepared for the next manufactured global crisis.

Humanity must stop being afraid of dying and realize that if you are in Christ Jesus then dying is actually gaining.

The safest place to be is with Jesus Christ and in His will.

There is a growing opinion that Artificial Intelligence are really demonic entities.

The Kings of the earth have taken counsel against God and His people.

It is important for Christians to have enough food and water to take care of themselves, their family, and their neighbors.

Do not be afraid but be prepared.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2siuya-globalists-are-still-planning-great-reset-americans-sense-a-new-manufacture.html