Honoring Christ Resurrection this Passover Weekend

FLEE THE CHURCH AND GET INTO YOUR BIBLE !!! The church no longer honors Christ, but in fact honors pagan traditions. If you want to honor Christ Resurrection do it on a significant celebration such as the Passover.

CH. Michael Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years until he surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ (yehoshua mashiah). 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.

