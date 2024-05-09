CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—In Ottawa for the March for Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 9, 2024: This week I give a few thoughts from Ground Zero—Ottawa during the week of May 6-10, 2024. Elaine and I have driven across the country from Northern BC to attend the National Prayer Breakfast and the National March for Life. We’ve also had the pleasure and privilege of meeting with CHP EDAs along the way. We met with members and others in Lethbridge and Calgary (AB), Broadview (SK), Winnipeg (MB), Sarnia, Listowel, Oro-Medonte/Orillia, Niagara West, Norwich, Ingersoll (ON) and will be touching base with others on our return through Northern Ontario, Saskatoon, Lloydminster and Morinville (near Edmonton, AB). Just a few thoughts from the nation’s capital as we prepare for the March for Life.
