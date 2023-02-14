UFOs Divert Public’s Attention From World War 3

The Pentagon’s storyline about the mysterious objects flying over America continues to change. Are the folks in Northern Virginia confused or are they deliberately confusing us?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/14/23

