Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Secures Your Narrow Path.
Proverbs 3:23 (NIV).
23) Then you will go on your way in safety,
and your foot will not stumble.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom provides a Narrow Path that is stable and safe.
