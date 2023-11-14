Rep.Burchett Accuses Kevin McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep.Tim Burchett Accuses Former Speaker McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”
GOP Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday claimed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shoved and sucker-punched him.
Recall, that Burchett was one of the GOP lawmakers who voted McCarthy out. McCarthy has denied the incident.
“Explain to us what happened with you and Kevin McCarthy,” CNN’s Manu Raju said to Burchett.
“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR….and I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off-guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys and I turned back and there was Kevin…and I chased after him of course,” Burchett said.
Burchett continued, “He’s a bully with a $17 million security detail.”