587 -FOJC Radio - Light Warriors - David Carrico 6-16-2023

What are true light warriors? How do we become light warriors? Jesus came into our world to bring light into darkness so that we could be saved.





The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.





FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "





Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "





RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are *on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.





• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.





“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]