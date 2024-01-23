Create New Account
Moms for Liberty co-founder triggers Joy Reid on her own show who argues in *favor* of "r*pe" and "pedoph*lia" books in schools
🔥🔥🔥   Moms for Liberty co-founder triggers Joy Reid on her own show and gets her to argue in *favor* of "r*pe" and "pedoph*lia" books in schools.


The co-founder, Tiffany Justice, blasted Reid as the MSNBC host tried to gaslight her about the book "All Boys Aren’t Blue."


"In what context is a strap on d*ldo acceptable for public school? That's my question to you. Tell me the context around the strap on d*ldo or the r*pe of a minor child by a teacher?"


Reid then tried asking "gotcha" questions and bizarrely claimed that one must be an "expert" on the subject matter to have an opinion on it.


"I don’t need to be an expert to know that d*ldos aren’t appropriate content for public school."

It's hard to take Reid seriously with that hair.



source:

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1749157458675962231?s=20

