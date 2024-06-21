Is the US Dollar Doomed?

On June 9th, 2024, the 50-year agreement between the USA and Saudi Arabia, which mandated oil trading exclusively in US dollars, ended. This agreement has been a cornerstone of the petrodollar system, supporting the dominance of the US dollar. With its expiration, will a chain reaction dismantle the U.S. dollar’s supremacy?

Discover how this significant shift could impact your retirement savings and overall quality of life. Thousands of Americans are proactively diversifying their savings with precious metals like gold and silver. Learn why this might be a crucial step before it’s too late. Visit http://Warning.TruthAboutGold.com to find out more!





Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.





Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.





Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!





Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there





Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer

9. Substack: https://thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com/