Biden Admits Defeat On Border, To Build Trump's Wall In Stunning Reversal

60 views • 10/07/2023

President Joe Biden, in a stunning reversal, will bypass numerous federal laws to continue construction of former President Donald Trump's border wall, even after swearing to never do so. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more.

