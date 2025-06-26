BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decoding Major Events in Iran, Israel, and the Geopolitical Shifts
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 months ago

Decoding Major Events in Iran, Israel, and the Geopolitical Shifts


In this exclusive panel discussion hosted by John Michael Chambers, retired military experts—including Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, Colonel Charles Sellers, Navy SEAL veteran Michael Jaco , and others—analyze the latest geopolitical developments. Topics include:


The strategic strikes in Iran and Israel, and President Trump’s decisive handling of the crisis.


The dismantling of the deep state and the rise of national sovereignty.


Economic impacts of global realignment, including currency wars and resource control.


The "Q Save Israel for Last" theory and its implications.


Internal dissent within the MAGA movement and its role in exposing disinformation.


The panel also explores off-world intelligence, underground military bases, and the future of global peace and trade. A must-watch for those seeking clarity behind the headlines.


Watch now to uncover the truth behind the shadows.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
national sovereigntyshadow governmentspecial operationseconomic warfareunderground basesjohn michael chamberstrump 2024currency warsmilitary analysismilitary insidersglobal peacetrump foreign policydeep state dismantlinggeopolitical truthlt col ricardo bossiecol charles sellersmichael jerichoiran israel strikesq save israelresource controlmaga dissentoff-world intelligenceglobal realignmentdisinformation exposureqanon revelations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy