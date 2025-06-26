© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decoding Major Events in Iran, Israel, and the Geopolitical Shifts
In this exclusive panel discussion hosted by John Michael Chambers, retired military experts—including Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, Colonel Charles Sellers, Navy SEAL veteran Michael Jaco , and others—analyze the latest geopolitical developments. Topics include:
The strategic strikes in Iran and Israel, and President Trump’s decisive handling of the crisis.
The dismantling of the deep state and the rise of national sovereignty.
Economic impacts of global realignment, including currency wars and resource control.
The "Q Save Israel for Last" theory and its implications.
Internal dissent within the MAGA movement and its role in exposing disinformation.
The panel also explores off-world intelligence, underground military bases, and the future of global peace and trade. A must-watch for those seeking clarity behind the headlines.
Watch now to uncover the truth behind the shadows.
