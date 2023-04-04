BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4/04/2023 -- Major Earthquake activity -- UNREST -- Multiple M6.0 to M6.5 events -- California M4.5
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
194 views • 04/05/2023

The old "frog in the pot" saying does NOT apply here, we just felt a heat up and are ready to jump out of the pot.Like a fast car accelerating, we went from just a few upper M5 range earthquakes, up to M6.5 around the whole Pacific plate.

As the forecast called for, Central America (M6.5), South America (M6.5), West Pacific Indonesia M6.5-M7.0, Philippines (M6.5) and Kamchatka Russia (M6.5).

That's a lot of midrange M6's !

This doesn't count the M5's in Tunisia / Algeria, or the M4.5 in California, nor does it count the M5.9 in Chile, or the M5.5 at Smith Island... nor does it count the M4 that hit Hawaii... I could keep typing but you get the point (I hope)... we just took a step up in the number of noteworthy events, and the power behind each event also took the next step up.

The end of this video spends time showing other things related to weather and RADAR. Stay tuned until the end to see some high technology on display (in operation) behind the scenes from the regular public eye.

Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy