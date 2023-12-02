Horizon Curvature

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The flat earthers, like the climate alarmists, are motivated by religious zealotry, which is why neither group is swayed by sound scientific argument. If the fat cats saw potential profit in the flat Earth, it would be as relentlessly promoted, and refutations censored, by the mainstream media, just as is the case with the mythical 'climate crisis'.