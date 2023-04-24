The Animated Gospel of Mark: Chapter 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chapter, Jesus tells the crowds a few parables, include the parable of the sower. It goes over the heads of just about everyone, of course... including the twelve disciples! But Jesus really wants us to internalize what this parable is saying, and so he explains the meaning to us. After his sermon, Jesus and his disciples find themselves in peril on the sea of Galilee. What are they going to do!?