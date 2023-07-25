BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Join Us For Part #2 Of Our Always Exciting Open Forum ‘Question & Answer’ Rightly Dividing King James Bible Study-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 23 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
17 views • 07/25/2023

Of course, no answer to any Bible question is true and accurate if it is not rightly divided accorded to 2 Timothy 2:15, and dispensationally correct in light of the writings of the apostle Paul for the Church Age.

Tonight on the ‘Rightly Dividing’ King James Bible Study Program, we take your questions live on-air, and look at some great doctrines of the scriptures. For example, did you know that the foundational pillar of Calvinism, the doctrine of Limited Atonement, can be quickly and easily dismantled if you know where the verses are? In fact, there isn’t a single cult or scripture-twisting denomination that can get away with their foolishness when they come up against a Bible believer who knows where the verses are and how to rightly divide them. Welcome to King James Bible Bootcamp!

“Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.” John 5:39 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take your questions about any question you might have on any section of the Old or New Testaments. Tonight we review a number of key dispensational differences that separate the Bible believer from crowd regarding the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, the Bride of Christ, New Jerusalem and about a dozen more. Also, we will cover the ‘lost books’ of the Bible that the Bible talks about. It’s always exciting here on the front lines of the end times if you have a King James Bible.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy