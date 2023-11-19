Hezbollahs Carpet-Bombing On Israel After IDFs Shelling In Southern Lebanon Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive bombardment by Lebanon jolts northern Israel amid war with Hamas in the south. The IDF stated that some 25 rockets were fired back-to-back from Lebanon within minutes. Israeli forces said the rockets landed near the settlements of Sassa and Shtula. The attack on northern Israel from Lebanon is seen as a revenge strike. This is because the IDF shelled several Hezbollah sites