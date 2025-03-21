Always Follow the Money - With Lee Dawson

Follow us here: https://truthtaxi.cab

Find out more about our ‘Man Made Toxin’ busting health products here: https://thefrontline.store





Sadly, at some point we all have to face up to the fact that even our heroes have handlers. Of course they do! They would amount to less than nothing unless someone influential was in their pocket, or visa-versa. Favours are returned with favours, and let’s face it… unless someone is making multiple billions from weapon manufacture… nobody in the upper echelons of society is happy.





This is an opinion piece.





All of our content is shared under the ‘fair use’ provision for purposes of criticism, commentary, independent news reporting & research.

Your perception of my post is your responsibility.