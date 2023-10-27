'HATEFUL TLIAB REFUSES TO ANSWER THIS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS EVIL WOMAN IS A TRAITOR AND NEEDS TO BE THROWN OUT A.S.A.P! IT DRIVES ME NUTS TO SEE THE INVASION OF THESE TERRORISTS INTO THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT. HELL! THE CORRUPT FBI HAS BEEN PROTECTING ARAB TERRORIST TERROR CELLS FOR DECADES NOW. I HAVE THE VIDEO HERE IF YOU DON'T BELIEVE IT...WAKEUP!